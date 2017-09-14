Higher food and fuel prices led India’s wholesale price index-based inflation to increase by 3.24% year-on-year in August. In 2016, it was at 1.09%.

It is the fastest increase in four months. Before this, the WPI-based inflation was at its highest in April at 3.85%.

The central government on Thursday released information about the wholesale price index with 2011-2012 as the base year. Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41% compared to 2016. In July, it had jumped 2.12%.

The WPI index rose by 1.88% in July compared to a 0.63% increase in July 2016. The rise was attributed to the introduction of the Goods and Services tax that saw prices of commodities soaring.