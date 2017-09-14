Even though several states faced devastating floods in 2017, the India Meteorological Department has said that nearly 235 districts across the country are likely to face drought this year because of a monsoon deficit of at least 20%, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

The districts fall in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra. Central India’s Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have seen rainfall deficit of 31% and 25%, the report said.

Meteorologists believe climate change could be behind the season’s erratic rainfall and flooding in the North East, West Bengal, Gujarat and Rajasthan in July and August, The Indian Express reported. The poor distribution of rainfall added to the deficit.

“While the situation in the North West is not likely to change too much, there are indications that Central India may get some rain in the next couple of weeks,” D Sivananda Pai, head of the India Meteorological Department’s long-range monsoon forecasts, told The Times of India. “Monsoon isn’t likely to start withdrawing in the next few days.”