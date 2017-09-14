The big news: Modi thanks ‘close friend’ Shinzo Abe for bullet train, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s wholesale inflation rose to 3.24% in August, and at least 22 drowned after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad: The Shinkansen high-speed train will cover the 650-km distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in two hours.
- India’s wholesale inflation hits four-month high of 3.24% in August: Higher food and fuel prices contributed to the rise.
- At least 22 drown after boat capsizes in Yamuna river in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh: Local villagers said the vessel was mostly ferrying daily wage labourers who were heading to Haryana to look for work.
- Police clear six men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar: Khan’s family has alleged that police were under pressure to close the case since some of the attackers had links to right-wing groups.
- CBSE asks schools to put all their staff through behaviour test after Gurugram student’s murder: The board warned institutes of disaffiliation if they violated the guidelines prescribed by the Human Resources Development Ministry.
- Singapore gets its first female president, though without an election: There has been criticism over Halimah Yacob being handed the post, with some sharing posts on social media with #NotMyPresident.
- Basi, the world’s oldest captive giant panda, dies in China: She was 37 years old and enjoyed the status of a celebrity in the country.
- Can’t make farm loans big or small, says UP minister after reports claim meagre amounts were waived: According to official data, some 50 farmers got less than Rs 100 of their outstanding loans waived.
- At least 25 killed in ‘worst fire disaster in 20 years’ in Kuala Lumpur: The police chief said many of the victims – boys aged between 13 and 17 years – were trapped inside the dormitory and probably suffocated.
- Teachers’ strikes responsible for Tamil Nadu students’ low scores in Neet, says Madras High Court: Justice N Kirubakaran asked the state government to file a report by September 18 detailing steps it had taken to control teachers’ protests.