A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad: The Shinkansen high-speed train will cover the 650-km distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in two hours. India’s wholesale inflation hits four-month high of 3.24% in August: Higher food and fuel prices contributed to the rise. At least 22 drown after boat capsizes in Yamuna river in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh: Local villagers said the vessel was mostly ferrying daily wage labourers who were heading to Haryana to look for work. Police clear six men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar: Khan’s family has alleged that police were under pressure to close the case since some of the attackers had links to right-wing groups. CBSE asks schools to put all their staff through behaviour test after Gurugram student’s murder: The board warned institutes of disaffiliation if they violated the guidelines prescribed by the Human Resources Development Ministry. Singapore gets its first female president, though without an election: There has been criticism over Halimah Yacob being handed the post, with some sharing posts on social media with #NotMyPresident. Basi, the world’s oldest captive giant panda, dies in China: She was 37 years old and enjoyed the status of a celebrity in the country. Can’t make farm loans big or small, says UP minister after reports claim meagre amounts were waived: According to official data, some 50 farmers got less than Rs 100 of their outstanding loans waived. At least 25 killed in ‘worst fire disaster in 20 years’ in Kuala Lumpur: The police chief said many of the victims – boys aged between 13 and 17 years – were trapped inside the dormitory and probably suffocated. Teachers’ strikes responsible for Tamil Nadu students’ low scores in Neet, says Madras High Court: Justice N Kirubakaran asked the state government to file a report by September 18 detailing steps it had taken to control teachers’ protests.