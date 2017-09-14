Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Japan was the third largest investor in India, contributing $4.7 billion (Rs 30,114 crore) to the country in 2016-17, 80% more than it did in the previous financial year. “This shows how much Japan is hopeful of India’s future,” the prime minister said while speaking at a joint press briefing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Gandhinagar.

Modi claimed that India was transforming, and invited Japanese businesses to open restaurant chains in India. He announced that the postal services in the two countries – India Post and Japan Post – would launch a “cool box service” for Japanese citizens in India who wished to “order their favourite food item” from Japan.

Modi also welcomed the 15 agreements signed between the two countries prior to the press briefing, stating that they would strengthen the partnership between India and Japan.

Thanking Modi for his hospitality, Shinzo Abe said the “strong ties” between Modi and United States President Donald Trump had helped India, Japan and the US to conduct the joint maritime exercise in Malabar for the first time. “The joint exercise will further deepen cooperation between India, Japan and the US,” he said.

Earlier, Modi and Abe inaugurated the Ahmedabad–Mumbai bullet train project. The Shinkansen high-speed bullet train, which India bought from Japan, will cover the 650-km distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in two hours. The project is expected to be completed in 10 years.