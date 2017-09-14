The Madras High Court on Thursday said there will be no floor test in the Tamil Nadu assembly till September 20. The court was hearing a plea by ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran’s faction, news agency ANI reported.

The move by Dinakaran, VK Sasikala’s nephew comes after his appeal to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao last month to act on removing Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Pannerselvam, and holding a floor test in the Assembly.

On September 12, Dinakaran invited the EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK to face a fresh election if they thought they had the support of the majority, the report said. The Dinakaran faction is reportedly unhappy with the functioning of the government, and believes it will not last.

Other floor test pleas

The Madras High Court on September 12 agreed to hear a plea by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin, seeking to have a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The Opposition leader has been reiterating his demand to have Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami prove his majority in the House since he parted ways with Dinakaran.

Apart from Stalin’s plea, the court will also take up a petition filed by Pattali Makkal Katchi leader K Balu on October 10.