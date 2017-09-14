The Centre on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that Rohingya Muslim refugees fleeing Myanmar are a “threat to [India’s] national security,” ANI reported. The Centre’s affidavit was in response to a plea filed by two Rohingya immigrants, who claim that they faced persecution in Myanmar.

In the petition, they said the decision to send them back is in violation of international conventions. The court will hear the matter on September 18.

The Centre in its affidavit asked the court not to interfere in the deportation of Rohingyas from India, as they have links with extremist outfits and may be even used by the Islamic State group, reported NDTV. The government claimed that there were intelligence inputs that some Rohingya were linked with militant groups in Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mewat.

“It is found that continuity of Rohingya immigration and their continued stay in India, apart from being absolutely illegal, has serious national security ramifications and who will have a very serious adverse impact on the fundamental rights of Indian citizens to share the natural resources of the country,” the affidavit said, according to News18.