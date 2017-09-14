The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Ryan International School trustees AF Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy on the institute’s Gurugram campus. The bench said that it will give them interim protection from arrest till Friday if they submit their passports to the Mumbai police commissioner by 9 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ryan Pinto’s lawyer Nitin Pradhan told the court that he is neither a trustee nor on the payroll of the institution that runs Ryan International Schools. The High Court had on Wednesday adjourned the hearing after an intervention application filed by the deceased boy’s father seeking dismissal of the pleas.

The boy was found with his throat slit in a toilet on September 8. The police had arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for allegedly murdering him. Two other officials of the school have also been taken into custody.