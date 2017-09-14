Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday apologised for saying that Sikkim is a “troubled state”. The actor and her production company, Purple Pebble Films, apologised to Sikkim’s tourism minister, Ugen T Gyatso, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I condemn Priyanka’s statement,” NDTV quoted Gyatso as saying. “Being an international figure, it is a very disappointing comment on her behalf. She has apologised through an e-mail, and her mother Madhu Chopra also apologised over the phone.”

In an interview with ET Canada during the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor and producer of Pahuna: The Little Visitors said Sikkim was “troubled with insurgency and troubling situations”. “This is a Sikkimese film,” Chopra has said. “Sikkim is a small state in the north-eastern India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that’s come out of that region because it is very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations.”

There was immediate backlash on Twitter, after which the actor issued an apology.

“I understand that the statement I made in the interview was open to interpretation. I should have been clearer with my intention,” the Sikkim Chronicle quoted her letter as saying. The local media report also refuted the actor’s claims about her film being the first from the region.