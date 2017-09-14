Pakistan on Thursday claimed there was a nexus between India, the United States and Afghanistan, which harmed Islamabad’s interests. The country’s defence minister, Khurram Dastgir, said the US chose to ignore the threat to Pakistan from India’s side, Dawn reported.

He added that New Delhi continued to indulge in warmongering, and was building up its military capabilities. “The United States cannot ignore the threat to us from India. It is a serious situation,” said Dastgir.

He said Islamabad was “reassessing ties” with the US after president Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving safe haven to terrorists. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had postponed his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Asif is now likely to hold talks with Tillerson next week after attending the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. The meeting was originally scheduled for August.

“We will give our point of view logically, and with evidence,” Dastgir said on Thursday. “We will explain our position. But it’s not for us to satisfy their concerns.” The defence minister added that Islamabad and Washington needed a “frank and candid dialogue” on the issues concerning the two countries. Dastgir also said that Pakistan would advise the US that increasing military operations in Afghanistan would not work.