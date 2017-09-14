Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, refused to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, ANI reported. He said the agency does not have any jurisdiction to issue summons as a special CBI court had dropped the charges against him and other accused in the case on February 2, 2017.

In a letter to the investigating agency, Karti Chidambaram’s counsel denied having “any knowledge or any connection with the subject matter of the said case”. So, he had nothing new to add to his earlier statement from November 2014.

Karti Chidambaram, who is accused of facilitating bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction, was summoned by the CBI on Thursday. The Aircel-Maxis deal is part of the much bigger 2G spectrum scam, which was worth around Rs 1.76 trillion.

Officials are looking into how telecom firm Aircel was sold to a Malaysian communications giant named Maxis. The Enforcement Directorate had said that approval for the deal was given when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in 2006.