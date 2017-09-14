Suicide bombers attacked a restaurant and a police checkpoint on a highway in southern Iraq’s Thi Qar province on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, AP reported. Many of the dead are suspected to include Iranian pilgrims and security forces personnel. Thi Qar is about 320 km from Baghdad.

The province’s Governor, Yahya al-Nassiri, said that initially, the militants opened fire at the checkpoint and the restaurant located on the highway that links Baghdad with other provinces. Then, the suicide bombers attacked. One of them was driving a car that was full of explosives, al-Nassiri said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. More details are awaited.