The big news: Narendra Modi, Japan PM Abe inaugurate bullet train project, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Suspected Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail was shot dead, and 50 died after Islamic State attacked an Iraqi city.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad: The Shiv Sena said the prime minister’s dream to realise the plan was not shared by the common man.
- Suspected Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail and another militant killed in encounter: The July 10 attack had left eight people dead and injured at least 18 others
- Islamic State claims responsibility for twin attacks that killed at least 50 in Iraq’s Nasiriyah: Many of the dead are suspected to include Iranian pilgrims.
- India’s wholesale inflation touched four-month high of 3.24% in August: Higher food and fuel prices contributed to the rise.
- Police clear six men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar: Activists condemn Rajasthan government for closing inquiry against six accused.
- CBSE asks schools to put all their staff through behaviour test after Gurugram student’s murder: The Bombay High Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of school trustees.
- US has a nexus with India and Afghanistan, claims Pakistan’s defence minister: Khurram Dastgir said Islamabad and Washington needed a ‘frank and candid dialogue’ on the issues concerning the two countries.
- North Korea threatens to ‘reduce the US to ashes and sink Japan’: A statement by the Korea Asia-Pacific Committee claimed that the UN Security Council was a tool in the hands of America, and thus needs to be disbanded.
- No Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test till September 20, Madras HC tells TTV Dinakaran: The party faction led by Sasikala’s nephew is said to be unhappy with the functioning of the government, and believes it will not last.
- Basi, the world’s oldest captive giant panda, dies in China: She was 37 years old and enjoyed the status of a celebrity in the country.