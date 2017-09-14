A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad: The Shiv Sena said the prime minister’s dream to realise the plan was not shared by the common man. Suspected Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail and another militant killed in encounter: The July 10 attack had left eight people dead and injured at least 18 others Islamic State claims responsibility for twin attacks that killed at least 50 in Iraq’s Nasiriyah: Many of the dead are suspected to include Iranian pilgrims. India’s wholesale inflation touched four-month high of 3.24% in August: Higher food and fuel prices contributed to the rise. Police clear six men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar: Activists condemn Rajasthan government for closing inquiry against six accused. CBSE asks schools to put all their staff through behaviour test after Gurugram student’s murder: The Bombay High Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of school trustees. US has a nexus with India and Afghanistan, claims Pakistan’s defence minister: Khurram Dastgir said Islamabad and Washington needed a ‘frank and candid dialogue’ on the issues concerning the two countries. North Korea threatens to ‘reduce the US to ashes and sink Japan’: A statement by the Korea Asia-Pacific Committee claimed that the UN Security Council was a tool in the hands of America, and thus needs to be disbanded. No Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test till September 20, Madras HC tells TTV Dinakaran: The party faction led by Sasikala’s nephew is said to be unhappy with the functioning of the government, and believes it will not last. Basi, the world’s oldest captive giant panda, dies in China: She was 37 years old and enjoyed the status of a celebrity in the country.