The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested three policemen for allegedly conspiring to help Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape after he was convicted for rape, PTI reported.

Head Constables Amit, Rajesh and Constable Rajesh were a part of Singh’s security detail when he had appeared before the CBI court that held him guilty, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh was quoted as saying. They were arrested in Panchkula.

On August 25, a Central Bureau of Investigation court held Ram Rahim guilty in two rape cases. On August 28, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002.

On August 31, five officers of the Haryana Police, who were part of Ram Rahim’s security when he arrived at the court, had been dismissed and charged with sedition. They are believed to have tried to free Ram Rahim from outside the Panchkula court after his conviction.