The pretrial in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case has been scheduled for November 20. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday scheduled the pretrial after hearing arguments from both sides, PTI reported.

Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on over Rs 9,000 crore in loans to 17 banks and a number of other cases. The Ministry of External Affairs submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom on February 9 after Mallya, who has been in the UK since March 2016, made his self-imposed exile clear. The request was made on the basis of an Extradition Treaty India and the United Kingdom had signed in 1992.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which is arguing the case on behalf of the Indian government, submitted detailed assurances and photographs on prison conditions in India, a concern that the court had raised in the matter earlier. The defence submitted documents, including statements from experts in politics, banking, aviation and law.

The beleaguered businessman, who is out on bail in the case, did not attend Thursday’s hearing. Mallya is exempt from appearing for hearings before his two-week trial for extradition to India begins on December 4.