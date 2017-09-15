A look at the headlines right now:

North Korea fires another ballistic missile over Japan: It flew far enough to reach the US Pacific territory of Guam, which Pyongyang had earlier threatened to target. UK court schedules pretrial in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case for November 20: The prosecution submitted photographs on prison conditions in India, a concern raised by the judge earlier. Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad: The Shiv Sena said the common man did not share the prime minister’s dream to realise the plan. Three Haryana Police officers arrested for conspiring to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh: They were part of the convict’s security detail when he had appeared before the CBI court that held him guilty of rape on August 25. Suspected Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail and another militant killed in encounter: The July 10 attack had left eight people dead and injured at least 18 others

Islamic State claims responsibility for twin attacks that killed at least 50 in Iraq’s Nasiriyah: Many of the dead are suspected to include Iranian pilgrims. ‘No evidence to press charges against six named by Pehlu Khan,’ says senior Rajasthan police officer: Activists condemned the state government for closing the inquiry against the accused. No Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test till September 20, Madras HC tells TTV Dinakaran: The party faction led by Sasikala’s nephew is said to be unhappy with the functioning of the government, and believes it will not last. Sharad Yadav faction stakes fresh claim to Janata Dal (United)’s arrow symbol before EC: The Election Commission had rejected the group’s petition on Tuesday because of a lack of supporting documents. US has a nexus with India and Afghanistan, claims Pakistan’s defence minister: Khurram Dastgir said Islamabad and Washington needed a ‘frank and candid dialogue’ on the issues concerning the two countries.