The big news: North Korea fires another missile over Japan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The pretrial in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case will be held on November 20, and the Shiv Sena criticised India’s bullet train project.
A look at the headlines right now:
- North Korea fires another ballistic missile over Japan: It flew far enough to reach the US Pacific territory of Guam, which Pyongyang had earlier threatened to target.
- UK court schedules pretrial in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case for November 20: The prosecution submitted photographs on prison conditions in India, a concern raised by the judge earlier.
- Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad: The Shiv Sena said the common man did not share the prime minister’s dream to realise the plan.
- Three Haryana Police officers arrested for conspiring to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh: They were part of the convict’s security detail when he had appeared before the CBI court that held him guilty of rape on August 25.
- Suspected Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail and another militant killed in encounter: The July 10 attack had left eight people dead and injured at least 18 others
- Islamic State claims responsibility for twin attacks that killed at least 50 in Iraq’s Nasiriyah: Many of the dead are suspected to include Iranian pilgrims.
- ‘No evidence to press charges against six named by Pehlu Khan,’ says senior Rajasthan police officer: Activists condemned the state government for closing the inquiry against the accused.
- No Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test till September 20, Madras HC tells TTV Dinakaran: The party faction led by Sasikala’s nephew is said to be unhappy with the functioning of the government, and believes it will not last.
- Sharad Yadav faction stakes fresh claim to Janata Dal (United)’s arrow symbol before EC: The Election Commission had rejected the group’s petition on Tuesday because of a lack of supporting documents.
- US has a nexus with India and Afghanistan, claims Pakistan’s defence minister: Khurram Dastgir said Islamabad and Washington needed a ‘frank and candid dialogue’ on the issues concerning the two countries.