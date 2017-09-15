A Border Security Force trooper was killed on Friday after Pakistani rangers violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sub-sector. An unidentified BSF official told IANS that Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in the RS Pura sector near the International Border.

“They used mortars, automatics and small arms to target nine BSF posts in Arnia,” the official said. A civilian was also injured in the gunfight, according to ANI.

Heavy exchange of fire is under way in Arnia. The soldier who died was identified as Captain Brijendra Bahadur Singh.