The police on Thursday arrested one of Delhi’s most wanted criminals. Satyawan Sehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur was caught after a brief shootout in Narela.

Dariyapur was wanted in several murder and extortion cases. He was known for blackmailing businessmen in the National Capital Region for money and also allegedly masterminded the murder of his rival, gangster Monu Dariyapur, in Delhi April 2017.

The gangster had been on the run since 2009 when he skipped parole. The police believe Dariyapur had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh for several years and had offered a reward of Rs 5 lakh – the highest yet for any criminal – for information on him.

A 15-member team of the Delhi Police had been working for the past few months to catch the criminal. After they learnt on Wednesday that Dariyapur was headed towards Delhi, officers launched an operation along with the Himachal Pradesh Police. They managed to stop his car near Narela and seize his pistol after a gunfight.

“It was a meticulously planned operation,” Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told The Times of India. “The team showed extreme perseverance and hard work over the months which finally produced results.”