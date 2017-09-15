A psychiatrist of Indian origin was murdered by one of his patients, who was also an Indian-American, Wichita Police said on Thursday. Police arrested 21-year-old Umar Rashid for allegedly killing 57-year-old Achutha Reddy (pictured above) at the Holistic Psychiatry Services clinic in Wichita on Wednesday. The motive for the murder has not been ascertained as yet, PTI reported.

Reddy was from Telangana.

Rashid has been charged with first-degree murder. Umar allegedly chased the doctor out of his office, and stabbed him multiple times, Police Lieutenant Todd Ojile said. “An office manager attempted to stop the assault, which allowed the doctor to flee the office,” Ojile said. “Umar chased the doctor out of his office, and stabbed him multiple times.”

A candlelight vigil was held to honour his memory, KSN.com reported.