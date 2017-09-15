India’s benchmark indices traded lower in the morning session on Friday, taking cues from other Asian markets that were hit after North Korea launched another missile over Japan earlier in the day. Investors booked profits in power, real estate, healthcare and capital goods stocks.

At noon, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading nearly 57 points lower than Thursday’s close at 32,184.98. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 30 points down at 10,057. Both indices has opened lower on Friday.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, power was the biggest loser (-1.42%), followed by realty (-1.03%) and healthcare (-0.88%).

Stocks of PowerGrid (-1.64%), Sun Pharma (-1.16%) and Axis bank (-0.92%) led the losses on the Sensex. ONGC (+3.39%), Infosys (+1.08%) and Coal India (+0.80%) were the top gainers on the bourse.

ONGC (3.48%) traded the highest on the Nifty, as well. Bharti Infratel (+2.63%) and Infosys (+1.07) also performed well. The biggest losers on the NSE were PowerGrid (-2.17), Dr Reddy Labs (-1.56%) and Vedanata (-1.49%).