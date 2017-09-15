Actor Kamal Haasan is likely to launch his own political party soon. “Yes, I am thinking on those lines, not out of choice but compulsion,” he told The Quint in an interview.

He, however, added that there was no existing political party that could provide him a platform for his reformatory ideology. “I don’t think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any political party,” he added. There were speculations that he may join the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after the actor met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 1. Earlier, he had subtly denied joining the Bharatiya Janata Party when he had said that saffron was not his colour.

The party is likely to be launched by the end of this month, according to The Indian Express. According to reports, his party will field candidates in the local body elections expected to be held in November.

An unidentified official of his fan club association, however, told News18 that they were still in the planning phase. “He is keen to enter politics but is currently looking at starting a movement of sorts to gauge public support before taking the final plunge,” the official told the news channel.

This comes at a time when superstar Rajinikanth too had shown interest in entering politics. Haasan has been publicly opining on the political situation of Tamil Nadu in the recent past. During his interview with The Quint, he said the removal of VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Munnetra Dravida Kazhagam was a step forward. “I was extremely vocal about getting rid of her. Now that it has happened I feel a little more encouraged in my belief that the politics of Tamil Nadu can change,” he said.