The big news: Asian markets marginally hit after North Korea’s missile test, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A UN report said GST will affect India’s demonetisation-hit informal sector, and the SC has asked for suggestions to make schools safer.
A look at the headlines right now:
- North Korea fires another ballistic missile over Japan: The Sensex and Nifty traded lower amid weak cues from Asian markets that were affected by North Korea’s latest missile launch.
- GST will affect India’s informal sector that was already hit by demonetisation, says UN report: The ‘Trade and Development Report 2017’ lowered the country’s growth projection from 7% in 2016 to 6.7% this year.
- How can you make schools safer, Supreme Court asks Centre and states to file suggestions in 3 weeks: The order comes a week after a Class 2 student was found murdered inside the toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurugram.
- Psychiatrist from Telangana murdered in Kansas, police arrest his Indian-American patient: Police arrested 21-year-old Umar Rashid for killing 57-year-old Achutha Reddy in Wichita.
- Millions stare at water deficit as global warming will melt a third of Asian glaciers by 2100, says study: People across the continent depend on rivers Yangtze, Ganga and Mekong, which are fed by the Himalayan glaciers, for fresh water.
- Actor Kamal Haasan to launch his own political party, say reports: He said there was no existing outfit that could provide him a platform for his reformatory ideology.
- Brazil President Michel Temer faces more corruption charges, accused of leading a criminal group: As a sitting head of state, he can be put on trial only if two-thirds of the country’s Lower House votes to suspend him from office.
- Onion prices fall 35% in India’s largest wholesale market after I-T raids on traders in Maharashtra: The warehouses, offices and houses of seven onion traders, who sell their stock in the Lasalgaon market in Nashik, were searched.
- Google sued for gender discrimination in pay and promotions: Three former employees accused the tech major of paying its male staff significantly higher salaries and assigning women posts with limited career growth.
- Over 33,000 teachers on strike in Tamil Nadu will face action, government tells Madras High Court: The bench had held the protesting teachers responsible for the poor Neet scores of medical aspirants from the state.