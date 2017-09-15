A look at the headlines right now:

North Korea fires another ballistic missile over Japan: The Sensex and Nifty traded lower amid weak cues from Asian markets that were affected by North Korea’s latest missile launch. GST will affect India’s informal sector that was already hit by demonetisation, says UN report: The ‘Trade and Development Report 2017’ lowered the country’s growth projection from 7% in 2016 to 6.7% this year. How can you make schools safer, Supreme Court asks Centre and states to file suggestions in 3 weeks: The order comes a week after a Class 2 student was found murdered inside the toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurugram. Psychiatrist from Telangana murdered in Kansas, police arrest his Indian-American patient: Police arrested 21-year-old Umar Rashid for killing 57-year-old Achutha Reddy in Wichita. Millions stare at water deficit as global warming will melt a third of Asian glaciers by 2100, says study: People across the continent depend on rivers Yangtze, Ganga and Mekong, which are fed by the Himalayan glaciers, for fresh water. Actor Kamal Haasan to launch his own political party, say reports: He said there was no existing outfit that could provide him a platform for his reformatory ideology. Brazil President Michel Temer faces more corruption charges, accused of leading a criminal group: As a sitting head of state, he can be put on trial only if two-thirds of the country’s Lower House votes to suspend him from office. Onion prices fall 35% in India’s largest wholesale market after I-T raids on traders in Maharashtra: The warehouses, offices and houses of seven onion traders, who sell their stock in the Lasalgaon market in Nashik, were searched. Google sued for gender discrimination in pay and promotions: Three former employees accused the tech major of paying its male staff significantly higher salaries and assigning women posts with limited career growth. Over 33,000 teachers on strike in Tamil Nadu will face action, government tells Madras High Court: The bench had held the protesting teachers responsible for the poor Neet scores of medical aspirants from the state.