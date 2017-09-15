Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the Centre was mulling over inking the Aadhaar number with driving licences. “We are planning to link driving licence to Aadhaar,” the information and technology minister said at the Digital Haryana Summit 2017. “I have had a word with [Transport Minister] Nitin Gadkari regarding this.”

We are planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Gadkari Ji regarding this: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/JbPm6RkTmw — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

Aadhaar is a digital identity not a physical identity. Digital identity confirms physical identity: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/EplBQys9U1 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

At the event, Prasad said the Centre had made it compulsory to link Aadhaar with the Permanent Account Number to “stop money laundering”. “Aadhaar is a digital identity, not a physical identity,” he said. “Digital identity confirms physical identity.”

So far, more than 50 central schemes have been linked with Aadhaar. It was also made mandatory to file Income Tax returns.

A Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments on whether Aadhaar breaches the privacy of citizens.