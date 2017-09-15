A blast on a London underground train on Friday left some passengers with facial burns, the Metro reported. The Metropolitan Police have declared the incident at Parsons Green station in West London a terror attack. Armed officers and a bomb disposal squad have been sent to the scene.

However, there is no confirmation yet on the number of people injured. Initial reports said that some of the passengers were “really badly burned” and their “hair was coming off”.

The incident took place around 8.20 am (local time) when a white container is believed to have exploded. The BBC posted a photo showing of a white bucket in flames that was shared on Twitter by a commuter. More details of the incident are still awaited.

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” a post on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Twitter account said. She is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergencies committee to discuss the attack later on Friday, according to BBC.

The police have issued a public appeal, asking anyone who has information or images on the incident to share it with them. Britain has already seen four terror attacks that killed 36 people this year.

Anyone with images from the scene at #ParsonsGreen tube station is asked to upload them to https://t.co/l9dn1FQr7B pic.twitter.com/6ZzZBnlNG6 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017