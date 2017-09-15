Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation should question him instead of “harassing” his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. “It is sad that the CBI is spreading misinformation,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

“In the Aircel-Maxis case, officials of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board have recorded statements before the CBI that approval [for an investment in Aircel] had been given [to a subsidiary of Maxis],” the former finance minister said.

In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. CBI should question me and not harass Karti Chidambaram. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 15, 2017

Karti Chidambaram refused to appear before the CBI on Thursday. He said the agency does not have any jurisdiction to summon him as a special CBI court had dropped the charges against him and another accused in the case on February 2, 2017.

In a letter to the investigating agency, Karti Chidambaram’s counsel denied having “any knowledge or any connection with the subject matter of the said case”. He said he had nothing new to add to his earlier statement from November 2014. The case relates to an FIPB clearance to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction.