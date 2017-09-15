Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday said Rahul Gandhi would like to emerge as the party president through an internal election process, and that he may take charge as early as next month.

The party vice president, during his address at the University of California in Berkley recently, brushed off a remark about being a dynast and said he was “absolutely ready” to take up an executive responsibility if the party asked him to do so. His mother Sonia Gandhi has been the party’s longest-serving president and has had the role since 1998.

Moily, a former Union minister, said Gandhi’s taking over would be a game-changer for the Congress, as he has a “new approach and new method”, remarks that come as the party prepares for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the coming months, and the General Elections in 2019.