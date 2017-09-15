The business wrap: UN says India’s informal sector will be hit by GST, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: The markets recovered from losses caused by the Korean tension, and onion prices dropped 35% after I-T raids in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- GST will affect India’s informal sector that was already hit by demonetisation, says UN report: The ‘Trade and Development Report 2017’ lowered the country’s growth projection from 7% in 2016 to 6.7% this year.
- Sensex closes 30 points up, Nifty almost flat as markets recover from morning losses: Geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula and profit booking by investors affected the market.
- Onion prices fall 35% in India’s largest wholesale market in Maharashtra after I-T raids on traders: The warehouses, offices and houses of seven onion traders, who sell their stock in the Lasalgaon market in Nashik, were searched.
- Centre is planning to link Aadhaar with driving licence, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: He said he had discussed it with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
- Google sued for gender discrimination in pay and promotions: Three former employees accused the tech major of paying its male staff significantly higher salaries and assigning women posts with limited career growth.
- Bitcoin nosedives after Chinese online exchange says it will stop trading the virtual currency: BTC China decided to end all bitcoin transactions by September 30, after authorities began a crackdown on the cryptocurrency.
- UK court schedules pretrial in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case for November 20: The prosecution submitted photographs on prison conditions in India, a concern raised by the judge earlier.