A look at the headlines in the sector:

GST will affect India’s informal sector that was already hit by demonetisation, says UN report: The ‘Trade and Development Report 2017’ lowered the country’s growth projection from 7% in 2016 to 6.7% this year. Sensex closes 30 points up, Nifty almost flat as markets recover from morning losses: Geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula and profit booking by investors affected the market. Onion prices fall 35% in India’s largest wholesale market in Maharashtra after I-T raids on traders: The warehouses, offices and houses of seven onion traders, who sell their stock in the Lasalgaon market in Nashik, were searched. Centre is planning to link Aadhaar with driving licence, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: He said he had discussed it with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Google sued for gender discrimination in pay and promotions: Three former employees accused the tech major of paying its male staff significantly higher salaries and assigning women posts with limited career growth. Bitcoin nosedives after Chinese online exchange says it will stop trading the virtual currency: BTC China decided to end all bitcoin transactions by September 30, after authorities began a crackdown on the cryptocurrency. UK court schedules pretrial in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case for November 20: The prosecution submitted photographs on prison conditions in India, a concern raised by the judge earlier.