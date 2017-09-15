The West Bengal Police arrested 12 activists of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Friday after they clashed with security personnel in Darjeeling. The clash took place after supporters of the Gorkhaland movement attacked a school bus and ransacked several shops in Kalimpong district, PTI reported.

GJM activists picketed the streets of Kalimpong, and pelted stones at a school bus to enforce a shutdown in the Darjeeling hills, which entered its 93rd day on Friday. When the police tried to stop them, the activists reportedly threw stones at them. The police retaliated and used batons against the protestors.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung had on Thursday asked supporters to intensify the strike in the hills, and ensure that no one tried to break it. On Friday, only the state-run North Bengal State Transport Corporation plied a few buses, escorted by security personnel.