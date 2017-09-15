External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has told Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that India would provide its complete support to Dhaka’s stand on the matter of Rohingya Muslim refugees, the United News of Bangladesh reported on Friday. “[The] Rohingya problem is not an issue for Bangladesh only, it has turned into a global matter from a regional one,” Swaraj reportedly told Hasina over phone.

Swaraj added that the Indian government was trying to put pressure on Myanmar to stop the persecution of Rohingya Muslims. India was also trying to get Myanmar to take back the refugees who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, the agency reported citing the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Nazrul Islam.

Hasina said that Bangladesh has given shelter to the Rohingyas only on humanitarian grounds, and Myanmar must accept them as its nationals.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Centre will inform the Supreme Court of its stand on Rohingya immigrants on September 18. On Thursday, it was reported that the Centre had filed an affidavit saying Rohingya Muslim refugees fleeing Myanmar are a “threat to India’s national security”. However, the government later clarified that the Centre was still finalising its affidavit, and the draft version was circulated wrongly.