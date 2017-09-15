Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the state government had handed over the inquiry into the murder of a seven-year-old boy at Ryan International School in Gurugram to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Khattar added that the state would take over the administration of the school for three months.

The father of the murdered seven-year-old boy said that he was glad that the case had been handed over to the central agency. Khattar had visited their residence before addressing the media.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Ryan International School trustees AF Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto in connection with the murder. So far, the police have arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for allegedly murdering the boy. Two other officials of the school have also been taken into custody.