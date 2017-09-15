The big news: Haryana CM announces CBI inquiry into Gurugram school murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 22 people were injured in a blast on the London Underground, and India’s current account deficit rose by 2.3% of the GDP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Haryana CM says Gurugram school murder case has been handed over to the CBI: Manohar Lal Khattar added that the state would take over the administration of the school for three months.
- At least 22 injured in blast on the London Underground, police call it a terror attack: Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said most of those hospitalised were suffering from flash burns.
- Current account deficit rises by 2.3% of GDP in first quarter, the widest gap in 4 years: It was 0.1% for the same quarter of April-June 2016.
- China opposes Japan’s investment in ‘disputed areas’ of India’s North East: Beijing also said that third-parties should stay out of its border dispute with India.
- Nasa probe Cassini ends its 13-year journey, disintegrates in Saturn’s atmosphere: The space organisation had decided to dispose of the spacecraft so it would not crash into the planet’s moons.
- Security tightened in Haryana’s Panchkula before court takes up murder cases against Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh: The self-styled godman is accused of ordering to kill Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former manager of his outfit Ranjit Singh.
- Pakistan Supreme Court dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s plea against his disqualification: The top court also rejected the petitions filed by the former prime minister’s children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
- Rahul Gandhi may take charge as Congress president next month, says Veerappa Moily: In a recent address at University of California, Berkley, the Gandhi scion said he was ‘absolutely ready’ to lead, if the party asked him to.
- P Chidambaram tells CBI to stop harassing his son in Aircel-Maxis case, question him instead: Karti Chidambaram refused to appear before the agency on Thursday, claiming that it had no jurisdiction to summon him.
- Millions stare at water deficit as global warming will melt a third of Asian glaciers by 2100: People across the continent depend on rivers Yangtze, Ganga and Mekong, which are fed by the Himalayan glaciers.