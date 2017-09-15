A look at the headlines right now:

Haryana CM says Gurugram school murder case has been handed over to the CBI: Manohar Lal Khattar added that the state would take over the administration of the school for three months. At least 22 injured in blast on the London Underground, police call it a terror attack: Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said most of those hospitalised were suffering from flash burns. Current account deficit rises by 2.3% of GDP in first quarter, the widest gap in 4 years: It was 0.1% for the same quarter of April-June 2016. China opposes Japan’s investment in ‘disputed areas’ of India’s North East: Beijing also said that third-parties should stay out of its border dispute with India. Nasa probe Cassini ends its 13-year journey, disintegrates in Saturn’s atmosphere: The space organisation had decided to dispose of the spacecraft so it would not crash into the planet’s moons. Security tightened in Haryana’s Panchkula before court takes up murder cases against Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh: The self-styled godman is accused of ordering to kill Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former manager of his outfit Ranjit Singh. Pakistan Supreme Court dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s plea against his disqualification: The top court also rejected the petitions filed by the former prime minister’s children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Rahul Gandhi may take charge as Congress president next month, says Veerappa Moily: In a recent address at University of California, Berkley, the Gandhi scion said he was ‘absolutely ready’ to lead, if the party asked him to. P Chidambaram tells CBI to stop harassing his son in Aircel-Maxis case, question him instead: Karti Chidambaram refused to appear before the agency on Thursday, claiming that it had no jurisdiction to summon him. Millions stare at water deficit as global warming will melt a third of Asian glaciers by 2100: People across the continent depend on rivers Yangtze, Ganga and Mekong, which are fed by the Himalayan glaciers.