The Karnataka Crime Investigation Department will share the details of its investigation into the murder of rationalist MM Kalburgi with the Special Investigation Team inquiring into the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, PTI reported on Friday. “The modus operandi in all the three previous cases [the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi] was similar,” CID Director General of Police CH Pratap Reddy said.

“Murderers came on motorcycles and shot the three of them dead,” Reddy added. “Initial reports suggest that in the Gauri Lankesh case too, the assailants came on a bike and shot her dead.” However, Reddy said it would be premature to claim that the people who killed Kalburgi were also responsible for Lankesh’s death. “The SIT is working on it and they are better positioned to say anything on this,” Reddy said.

The 21-member Special Investigation Team has said it was looking into whether any right-wing organisation was involved in killing Lankesh, or whether it was the handiwork of Naxalites. The team has not yet had a breakthrough in the case.

The state government has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone who provides clues to the investigators.