Two sweepers of a government school were detained on Friday for allegedly raping a six-year-old at the institute in Rajasthan’s Barmer. According to the father’s complaint, the Class 2 student was tied to a table in a room near a toilet at Jalipa Kendriya Vidyalaya and gangraped on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Her parents took her to the hospital after she complained of pain in her genitals. Doctors then suspected she had been sexually assaulted and informed the police.

Superintendent of Police Gagandeep Singla said rape had not been confirmed yet as a medical examination had not found any external or internal injuries on the girl. “We have asked a deputy SP to investigate the case,” he said, adding that a vaginal swab had been sent for forensic tests.

The six-year-old is believed to have identified two accused from CCTV footage, The Times of India report. “We are hopeful that our daughter will get justice, and that the police will take stringent action against the accused sooner or later,’’ said her father, who is an officer with the Border Security Force.

The news comes on the heels of a seven-year-old student’s murder at Gurugram’s Ryan International School, allegedly by a bus conductor. The murder triggered a debate on the subject of students’ safety in schools. The Supreme Court on Friday sought suggestions to ensure that students are well protected on campus.