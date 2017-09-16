A look at the headlines right now:

Special CBI court will hear two murder cases against Ram Rahim Singh today: Security has been heightened in Panchkula and around the district court’s complex ahead of the hearing. Islamic State claims it was behind London train attack that injured 29: The threat level in the UK has been raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’, which means authorities believe that another attack is ‘imminent’. CID to join investigation into Gauri Lankesh’s killing, will provide details on Kalburgi’s murder: The agency said the modus operandi in the journalist’s murder was similar to that in the killing of Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. Two detained for allegedly raping Class 2 student at a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer: In his complaint, the father claimed that his six-year-old was tied to a table in a room near a toilet at Jalipa Kendriya Vidyalaya and sexually assaulted. Haryana CM says Gurugram school murder case has been handed over to the CBI: Manohar Lal Khattar added that the state would take over the administration of the school for three months. Institutes like IITs and JNU exempt from provisions of foreign funding Act, clarifies Centre: It was responding to reports that the FCRA licence of these institutions was cancelled as they had not filed their annual returns for five years. Current account deficit rises by 2.3% of GDP in first quarter, the widest gap in 4 years: It was 0.1% for the same quarter of April-June 2016. Global hunger on the rise for the first time in a decade, says UN report: It has affected 815 million people, or 11% of the world’s population. China opposes Japan’s investment in ‘disputed areas’ of India’s North East: Beijing also said that third-parties should stay out of its border dispute with India. Nine-year-old with cancer contracts HIV after blood transfusion in Kerala, inquiry ordered: The hospital where she had her transfusions at claimed they had had no blood donors who were carrying the virus.