The big news: CBI court to hear two murder cases against Ram Rahim today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the train attack in London, and the CID has joined the investigation into Gauri Lankesh’s murder.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Special CBI court will hear two murder cases against Ram Rahim Singh today: Security has been heightened in Panchkula and around the district court’s complex ahead of the hearing.
- Islamic State claims it was behind London train attack that injured 29: The threat level in the UK has been raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’, which means authorities believe that another attack is ‘imminent’.
- CID to join investigation into Gauri Lankesh’s killing, will provide details on Kalburgi’s murder: The agency said the modus operandi in the journalist’s murder was similar to that in the killing of Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.
- Two detained for allegedly raping Class 2 student at a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer: In his complaint, the father claimed that his six-year-old was tied to a table in a room near a toilet at Jalipa Kendriya Vidyalaya and sexually assaulted.
- Haryana CM says Gurugram school murder case has been handed over to the CBI: Manohar Lal Khattar added that the state would take over the administration of the school for three months.
- Institutes like IITs and JNU exempt from provisions of foreign funding Act, clarifies Centre: It was responding to reports that the FCRA licence of these institutions was cancelled as they had not filed their annual returns for five years.
- Current account deficit rises by 2.3% of GDP in first quarter, the widest gap in 4 years: It was 0.1% for the same quarter of April-June 2016.
- Global hunger on the rise for the first time in a decade, says UN report: It has affected 815 million people, or 11% of the world’s population.
- China opposes Japan’s investment in ‘disputed areas’ of India’s North East: Beijing also said that third-parties should stay out of its border dispute with India.
- Nine-year-old with cancer contracts HIV after blood transfusion in Kerala, inquiry ordered: The hospital where she had her transfusions at claimed they had had no blood donors who were carrying the virus.