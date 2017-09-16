A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday began to hear two murder cases in which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is named as the main accused.

Ram Rahim appeared for the hearing via video-conferencing from a Rohtak jail, where he has been since the same court, on August 28, sentenced him to 20 years in prison for raping two women. The CBI has accused Ram Rahim of ordering the murder of two people for trying to expose him and the Dera’s activities.

During the hearing, Ram Rahim’s former driver Khatta Singh, who is the main witness in the case, moved an application in court requesting for permission to re-record his statement. Khatta Singh’s lawyer Navkiran Singh told reporters that his client, who had recorded his first statement in 2007, retracted it in 2012 out of fear for his life.

Khatta Singh claimed he was under pressure from “baba and his goons”, according to the Hindustan Times. The CBI court will take up his plea and announce its decision on September 22.

The first case relates to the murder of Dera member Ranjit Singh in 2002. He was allegedly killed by Dera followers on Ram Rahim’s orders as he suspected that Singh had a role in circulating the anonymous letter by a female follower. This letter had led the CBI to investigate the rape allegations against him.

The second case relates to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, also in 2002. Chhatrapati’s Poora Sach Hindi daily was the first to publish the anonymous letter accusing Ram Rahim of rape.