Two suspected militants were killed on Saturday after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector in Kupwara district. The Army’s Northern Command said an operation was under way.

A gunfight began after troopers monitoring the border area noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control with Pakistan. Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said they had recovered weapons from the militants, according to The Times of India.

The identities and affiliation of the suspected militants is not known yet, Kalia added.