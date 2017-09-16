The Centre has issued an advisory against the Blue Whale Challenge, asking guardians to monitor their children’s online and social media activity so they do not attempt to play the deadly game, which has led to several suicides in the country in the past month.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, asks parents to check on children for signs of stress and to ask them about any such signs. “Unless there is reason to believe your child already knows of or has played the game, don’t discuss the Blue Whale game,” the advisory adds. “By doing so, you increase the chance that your child will search for it on their own.”

The notice also asks parents to use parenting apps to monitor their child’s activities. It tells parents and guardians to take reports from children’s counsellors at schools or seek professional help immediately if they fear that their ward may commit suicide.