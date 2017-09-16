The big news: Witness in Ram Rahim murder trial claims he was threatened, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army killed two suspected militants in Kupwara, and North Korea said it wanted its military to be on par with that of the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI court agrees to hear plea filed by Khatta Singh, a witness in the Ram Rahim murder trial: His lawyer claimed that in 2012, the Dera chief’s former driver had retracted his statement from 2007 out of fear for his life.
- Two suspected militants killed after Army foils infiltration attempt in Kashmir’s Kupwara: Authorities have not yet ascertained the identities and affiliation of the two, who were gunned down near the LoC in Machil sector.
- North Korea claims its nuclear programme is almost complete: Kim Jong-un said Pyongyang wanted to show the ‘big power chauvinists’ that they could continue to develop weapons despite ‘limitless sanctions’.
- Bhaskar Das, the last chief litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, dies: The chief priest of the Nirmohi Akhada had been involved in the Ayodhya land dispute since 1949.
- Tax authorities to investigate transitional credit claims above Rs 1 crore after GST payment: The new regime allows tax credit on stock purchased under the old rules up to six months from the day the GST was rolled out.
- Assam government employees will face a 10% salary cut if they don’t take care of their parents: The state Assembly passed the ‘Pronam’ Bill, as per which the deducted amount will be given to aged parents or siblings with disability.
- Centre’s advisory on Blue Whale Challenge asks parents to monitor children’s social media activity: The government has also warned against discussing the online game, lest their wards be tempted to find out about it.
- Watchman arrested for allegedly raping devotee at Mathura temple: The other accused in the case of gangrape, who is also a staff member of the temple, is absconding.
- Ahead of Modi’s visit, villagers protest as Sardar Sarovar Dam project submerges their homes: Activist Medha Patkar’s Narmada Bachao Andolan, which led the ‘Jal Satyagaraha’ agitation, claimed that people continued to stay in their flooded houses.
- Supreme Court asks states to take measures to reduce unnatural deaths in prisons: The bench asked authorities to provide support staff to help suicidal prisoners and also study the overall conditions of jails and the facilities available.