CBI court agrees to hear plea filed by Khatta Singh, a witness in the Ram Rahim murder trial: His lawyer claimed that in 2012, the Dera chief’s former driver had retracted his statement from 2007 out of fear for his life. Two suspected militants killed after Army foils infiltration attempt in Kashmir’s Kupwara: Authorities have not yet ascertained the identities and affiliation of the two, who were gunned down near the LoC in Machil sector. North Korea claims its nuclear programme is almost complete: Kim Jong-un said Pyongyang wanted to show the ‘big power chauvinists’ that they could continue to develop weapons despite ‘limitless sanctions’. Bhaskar Das, the last chief litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, dies: The chief priest of the Nirmohi Akhada had been involved in the Ayodhya land dispute since 1949. Tax authorities to investigate transitional credit claims above Rs 1 crore after GST payment: The new regime allows tax credit on stock purchased under the old rules up to six months from the day the GST was rolled out. Assam government employees will face a 10% salary cut if they don’t take care of their parents: The state Assembly passed the ‘Pronam’ Bill, as per which the deducted amount will be given to aged parents or siblings with disability. Centre’s advisory on Blue Whale Challenge asks parents to monitor children’s social media activity: The government has also warned against discussing the online game, lest their wards be tempted to find out about it. Watchman arrested for allegedly raping devotee at Mathura temple: The other accused in the case of gangrape, who is also a staff member of the temple, is absconding. Ahead of Modi’s visit, villagers protest as Sardar Sarovar Dam project submerges their homes: Activist Medha Patkar’s Narmada Bachao Andolan, which led the ‘Jal Satyagaraha’ agitation, claimed that people continued to stay in their flooded houses. Supreme Court asks states to take measures to reduce unnatural deaths in prisons: The bench asked authorities to provide support staff to help suicidal prisoners and also study the overall conditions of jails and the facilities available.