The post-mortem report of the Class 2 boy, who was found murdered inside Ryan International School in Gurugram on September 8, said injuries on his neck inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon was the cause of his death, Times Now reported on Saturday.

The boy’s trachea and food pipe were damaged in the attack, according to the report. Two wounds were found on his neck, and it was the second one that caused his death, the report added.

“Cause of death, in this case, is shock and haemorrhage following ante-mortem single edged sharp weapon injury,” Times Now quoted from the post-mortem report. “The external injury described and its consequences were sufficient to cause death in the normal course of nature.”

So far, the police have arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for allegedly murdering the boy. Two other officials of the school have also been taken into custody.

CBSE threatens to revoke Ryan school’s affiliation

The Central Board of Secondary Education will serve a showcause notice to the school asking the institution’s administration to explain why its affiliation should not be revoked, reported The Indian Express. The Board is believed to have made the decision based on the sumbissions made by the two-member fact-finding committee.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday had said the state would take over administration of the school for three months.

Accused was forced to confess to the crime: Lawyer

Ashok Kumar’s lawyer has alleged that he was forced to confess to the crime by the Gurugram police and school administration. “They injected him twice and drugged him,” Mohit Verma told The Times of India. “In that state, he was made to give thumb impressions on blank papers.”

Verma said Kumar had claimed he was being harassed and taunted by the police as well as the other inmates. “There is a threat to his life in the jail...Ashok is also a victim in this conspiracy.”