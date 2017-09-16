India on Friday said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation does not have any locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of the country and cannot bring up the ongoing tensions in Kashmir at the United Nations, PTI reported.

Speaking on behalf of the OIC, Pakistan at the UN had accused Indian forces of violating the ceasefire at the Line of Control. Pakistan alleged that India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir. Scroll.in has not been able to independently to confirm Pakistan’s comments on behalf of the OIC.

“India notes with utmost regret that the OIC in its statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Sumit Seth, first secretary at India’s Permanent mission to the UN in Geneva. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India, it added.

Seth said New Delhi “outrightly rejects” such references. “We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future.”

The 57-nation body, OIC, claims to be the voice of Muslims across the world. Pakistan is a member of the group.