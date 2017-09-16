A fire broke out at RK Studio in Mumbai’s Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, PTI reported. Six fire engines and five water tankers were called in to douse the blaze. No casualties were reported.

The level 2 fire broke out on the sets of the show Super Dancer, ANI reported. However, the crew was not at the set when the blaze started. The fire had damaged hall number 1 of the studios.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, decorative equipment and electric installation on the ground floor of the building, Mumbai fire brigade Chief PS Rahangdale told PTI.

Relief operations are underway at the site and cause of the fire will be investigated, an official told PTI.

#Visuals Fire broke out at Mumbai's RK Studio. 6 fire tenders and 5 water tankers present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eQc0J5qPiK — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017