Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh was admitted to New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research And Referral after suffering a cardiac arrest, The Times of India reported on Saturday.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient is the only Air Force officer to have been promoted to a five-star rank, according to the newspaper. He was promoted to the lifelong rank in 2002. Singh was chief of air staff from 1964 to 1969.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman both visited the 98-year-old on Saturday, as did Air Force chief BS Dhanoa.

We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2017