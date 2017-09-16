Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan has filed for anticipatory bail in connection with the abduction and alleged sexual assault of another member of the state’s acting fraternity. Her husband Dileep is one of the accused in the case and has been in jail for more than two months now.

Madhavan’s move on Saturday came after reports suggested she would be arrested in the case too, The New Indian Express said. She and her family have maintained she had nothing to do with the Kerala actor’s assault. Her husband Dileep’s bail has been denied thrice so far.

Investigators said that another man accused in the sexual assault, Pulsar Suni, had met Kavya Madhavan and took money from her. Madhavan had, however, told the police that she did not know who Suni was. The visitor’s book at her villa also allegedly went missing, after police attempted to find it to check if Suni had met her.

The case

On February 17, a group of men had allegedly waylaid a woman actor’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They were then said to have taken photos of her to blackmail her with as they assaulted her, and later fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom. Reports have said that Dileep had planned the attack on the woman as payback for a personal grudge. Several artists from the film industry have condemned him and have supported the woman actor.