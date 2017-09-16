A look at the headlines right now:s

Student’s murder could have been averted if Gurugram school had acted responsibly, says CBSE: A two-member fact-finding committee had noted that there were not enough CCTV cameras installed at Ryan International School. Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh suffers cardiac arrest: The 98-year-old is being treated at Delhi’s Army Hospital Research And Referral. Police make first arrest in connection with London tube bombing: Twenty-nine people were injured in an explosion on a local train on Friday. ‘Violence will not be tolerated on Durga Puja’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns RSS and VHP: The Trinamool Congress chief has banned immersion of Durga idols on Muharram, which is on October 1. ‘Car or bike owners can afford costlier fuel’, says Union minister KJ Alphons justifies price hike: The minister of state for tourism said those who own a vehicle are certainly ‘not starving’ and can pay the taxes. Accused artist Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan files for anticipatory bail in Malayalam actor assault case: A key accused in the case said Madhavan had paid him to commit the crime, though she denied ever meeting him. Self-styled godman Pratibanand charged for murder of BSP leader: Police said the accused has been on the run for four years after Deepak Bhardwaj was killed in Gurugram. Fire breaks out on sets of TV show Super Dancer at RK Studio in Mumbai, no casualties reported: The crew was not at the set when the blaze started. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has no locus standi on Kashmir matter, says India at UN: New Delhi advised the organisation of refrain from making any references to Kashmir at the United Nations. Christian man in Pakistan gets death sentence for sending anti-Islamic poem on WhatsApp: Nadeem James’ lawyer said they will appeal in a higher court.