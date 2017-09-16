The big news: CBSE sends show cause notice to Ryan International School, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh suffered a cardiac arrest, and the first arrest was made in the London tube bombing that injured 29 people.
A look at the headlines right now:s
- Student’s murder could have been averted if Gurugram school had acted responsibly, says CBSE: A two-member fact-finding committee had noted that there were not enough CCTV cameras installed at Ryan International School.
- Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh suffers cardiac arrest: The 98-year-old is being treated at Delhi’s Army Hospital Research And Referral.
- Police make first arrest in connection with London tube bombing: Twenty-nine people were injured in an explosion on a local train on Friday.
- ‘Violence will not be tolerated on Durga Puja’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns RSS and VHP: The Trinamool Congress chief has banned immersion of Durga idols on Muharram, which is on October 1.
- ‘Car or bike owners can afford costlier fuel’, says Union minister KJ Alphons justifies price hike: The minister of state for tourism said those who own a vehicle are certainly ‘not starving’ and can pay the taxes.
- Accused artist Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan files for anticipatory bail in Malayalam actor assault case: A key accused in the case said Madhavan had paid him to commit the crime, though she denied ever meeting him.
- Self-styled godman Pratibanand charged for murder of BSP leader: Police said the accused has been on the run for four years after Deepak Bhardwaj was killed in Gurugram.
- Fire breaks out on sets of TV show Super Dancer at RK Studio in Mumbai, no casualties reported: The crew was not at the set when the blaze started.
- Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has no locus standi on Kashmir matter, says India at UN: New Delhi advised the organisation of refrain from making any references to Kashmir at the United Nations.
- Christian man in Pakistan gets death sentence for sending anti-Islamic poem on WhatsApp: Nadeem James’ lawyer said they will appeal in a higher court.