Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife and party leader Savitri were booked in a disproportionate assets case on Saturday. Anti-corruption Bureau officials raided residential and office properties owned by the couple, IANS reported. The case dates back to 2013.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police Bosco George confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the leader of Opposition under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Savitri Kavlekar has been booked for abetting the crime, George said. She had contested the Assembly elections from Sanguem in 2017.

“The raids were conducted on Saturday morning, in connection with the disproportionate assets case where 14 properties worth crores of rupees were purchased in the state of Kerala,” George said. “Kavlekar and his wife have amassed disproportionate asserts to the tune of Rs 4.78 crore, which is around 59.21% above their known source of income.”

Kavlekar has refuted the allegations, the Hindustan Times reported. “I have been cooperating with the anti-corruption bureau and yet this is the fourth time I have been raided,” the Congress MLA said. “I know I have not done anything wrong.”

Congress President Shantaram Naik accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of misusing its power for political benefits. Chief minister Manohar Parrikar, however, denied the allegations. “It is standard procedure,” the Hindustan Times quoted Parrikar as saying. “They [ACB] have probably found disproportionate assets therefore they have acted. Also it is just an FIR right now. Action will be taken if he is found guilty.”