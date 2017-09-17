A look at the headlines right now:

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh dies at 98: The Padma Vibhushan recipient was the only Air Force officer to have been promoted to a five-star rank Police make first arrest in connection with London tube bombing: Twenty-nine people were injured in an explosion on a local train on Friday. SC questions Centre over decision to reduce radius of buffer zones for eco-sensitive areas: The court was hearing a plea challenging the clearance given to an industrial unit located within the 10-kilometre radius of Dadar and Nagar Haveli. Goa’s Opposition leader and his wife booked in disproportionate assets case: Anti-corruption bureau officials raided their properties, case dates back to 2013. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will seek global help at the UN as Rohingya refugee crisis worsens: So far, 4,09,000 people have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25, the United Nations said. Violence will not be tolerated on Durga Puja’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns RSS and VHP: The Trinamool Congress chief has banned immersion of Durga idols on Muharram, which is on October 1. ‘Car or bike owners can afford costlier fuel’, says Union minister KJ Alphons justifies price hike: The minister of state for tourism said those who own a vehicle are certainly ‘not starving’ and can pay the taxes. Christian man in Pakistan gets death sentence for sending anti-Islamic poem on WhatsApp: Nadeem James’ lawyer said they will appeal in a higher court. Accused actor Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan files for anticipatory bail in Malayalam actor assault case: A key accused in the case said Madhavan had paid him to commit the crime, though she denied ever meeting him. Fire breaks out on sets of TV show Super Dancer at RK Studio in Mumbai, no casualties reported: The crew was not at the set when the blaze started.