The big news: India’s first Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh dies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Police made the first arrest in the London tube bombing case, and the SC questioned the Centre’s decision to reduce eco-sensitive zones.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh dies at 98: The Padma Vibhushan recipient was the only Air Force officer to have been promoted to a five-star rank
- Police make first arrest in connection with London tube bombing: Twenty-nine people were injured in an explosion on a local train on Friday.
- SC questions Centre over decision to reduce radius of buffer zones for eco-sensitive areas: The court was hearing a plea challenging the clearance given to an industrial unit located within the 10-kilometre radius of Dadar and Nagar Haveli.
- Goa’s Opposition leader and his wife booked in disproportionate assets case: Anti-corruption bureau officials raided their properties, case dates back to 2013.
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will seek global help at the UN as Rohingya refugee crisis worsens: So far, 4,09,000 people have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25, the United Nations said.
- Violence will not be tolerated on Durga Puja’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns RSS and VHP: The Trinamool Congress chief has banned immersion of Durga idols on Muharram, which is on October 1.
- ‘Car or bike owners can afford costlier fuel’, says Union minister KJ Alphons justifies price hike: The minister of state for tourism said those who own a vehicle are certainly ‘not starving’ and can pay the taxes.
- Christian man in Pakistan gets death sentence for sending anti-Islamic poem on WhatsApp: Nadeem James’ lawyer said they will appeal in a higher court.
- Accused actor Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan files for anticipatory bail in Malayalam actor assault case: A key accused in the case said Madhavan had paid him to commit the crime, though she denied ever meeting him.
- Fire breaks out on sets of TV show Super Dancer at RK Studio in Mumbai, no casualties reported: The crew was not at the set when the blaze started.