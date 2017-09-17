Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s second largest dam, the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Narmada district, on Sunday. Hours before the inauguration, the Narmada river’s water level continued to rise entering low-lying villages in Madhya Pradesh, The New Indian Express reported on Sunday. Several bridges and homes were inundated. September 17 is the prime minister’s birthday.

Modi inaugurated the project that raised the height of the dam to 138 metres, to increase its storage capacity to 4.73 million cubic metres from the existing 1.27 million cubic metres. This is expected to benefit more than 18 lakh hectares of land in Gujarat, as the Narmada water will flow to over 9,000 villages of Gujarat through a canal network, NDTV reported. The power generated from the dam will be shared by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the report said.

Since Friday, however, several villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres. By Sunday, in Barwani district’s Rajghat, a bridge towards the adjoining Dhar district had also been submerged by the water released from Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar and Maheshwar dams in Madhya Pradesh.

The project’s foundation stone was laid in 1961 and construction began in 1987, but the dam has been mired in controversy, with social activists such as Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar raising concerns about its effects on the environment and the people it will displace.

The Narmada Bachan Andolan is a movement against the dams built across the Narmada through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Narmada Bachan Andolan has claimed that more than 40,000 families across 190 villages in Madhya Pradesh have been left out of the rehabilitation plan, and have alleged the rehabilitation centres lacked basic facilities and were not habitable.