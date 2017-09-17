A Delhi court on Saturday extended the National Investigation Agency’s custody of freelance photojournalist Kamran Yousuf and another youth Javed Ahmad until September 19, PTI reported.

Yousuf was arrested on September 4 by the Jammu and Kashmir police and handed over to NIA the next day. Yousuf and Ahmad Bhat were arrested on charges of being stone-pelters.

On September 14, the Press Council of India issued notices to the National Investigation Agency, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the state home secretary over the arrest and asked the officials to file a reply to the notice within two weeks.

The Kashmir Editors Guild had also demanded his immediate release. A spokesperson for the guild said the National Investigation Agency arrested Yousuf but did not say why, and that this goes against the law in a democratic setup. The 23-year-old is a freelance photojournalist who contributes to the Valley’s largest circulated English daily Greater Kashmir.