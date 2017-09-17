Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s younger sister Farhat Naqvi was allegedly threatened by three men near the Kotwali Police Chowki in Bareilly, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

“I was travelling in a rickshaw on Saturday when I noticed that a car was following me,” Farhat wrote in her police complaint, according The Hindu report. “There were three men inside. They approached my rickshaw, rolled down the glasses and started abusing me.”

Chauki Chauraha is one of the busiest intersections and has a women’s police station. “A group of women who were with me came forward to help and I was saved,” Farhat told the Hindustan Times. She said the person driving the car threatened her saying, “We will see you later.”

Farhat provides legal help to divorced women and was at the police station for work when she was threatened.