Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Alwar, Mahant Chandnath, died at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. The 61-year-old won the Alwar seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections after defeating Congress candidate and former union minister Jitendra Singh.
BJP state spokesperson Anand Sharma said Chandnath was suffering from cancer. “He will be remembered for his rich social work,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.
Earlier this year, Chandnath was sentenced to a year in prison after he was found guilty in a land fraud case, The Indian Express reported.