Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Alwar, Mahant Chandnath, died at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. The 61-year-old won the Alwar seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections after defeating Congress candidate and former union minister Jitendra Singh.

BJP state spokesperson Anand Sharma said Chandnath was suffering from cancer. “He will be remembered for his rich social work,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Saddened by the demise of LS MP from Alwar, Mahant Chand Nath ji. He will be remembered for his rich social work. My deepest condolences: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2017

Earlier this year, Chandnath was sentenced to a year in prison after he was found guilty in a land fraud case, The Indian Express reported.