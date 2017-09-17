The big news: PM Modi inaugurates world’s second-largest dam in Gujarat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh died, and PV Sindhu avenged beat Nozomi Okuhara in the Korea Open final.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his birthday, activists stage protests in MP: Several villages, including low-level areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town, were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres.
- Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh dies at 98: The Padma Vibhushan recipient was the only Air Force officer to have been promoted to a five-star rank.
- PV Sindhu avenges world championships loss by beating Nozomi Okuhara in final of Korea Open: The world No 4 won in three games 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes.
- Fate of 39 Indians workers captured by Islamic State unknown, says Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi: In July, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had told the workers’ relatives that they may be held in an Iraqi prison.
- Journalist receives rape threats allegedly over video criticising ‘Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya’ song: Noida Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said the cyber cell will investigate the matter. An FIR is yet to be filed in the case.
- Metropolitan Police arrest second suspect in London tube attack: The 21-year-old was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act.
- Goa’s Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife booked in disproportionate assets case: Anti-corruption Bureau officials raided the couple’s residential and office properties.
- SC questions Centre over decision to reduce radius of buffer zones for eco-sensitive areas: The court was hearing a plea challenging the clearance given to an industrial unit located within the 10-kilometre radius of Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- US refutes reports that it had decided to remain within the Paris agreement: Under the Paris deal, all signatory countries are required to keep global warming within 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.
- Kashmir photojournalist arrested for stone-pelting to stay in NIA custody till September 19, says report: Kamran Yousuf was arrested on September 4 by the Jammu and Kashmir police and handed over to investigating agency the next day.