PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his birthday, activists stage protests in MP: Several villages, including low-level areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town, were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres. Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh dies at 98: The Padma Vibhushan recipient was the only Air Force officer to have been promoted to a five-star rank. PV Sindhu avenges world championships loss by beating Nozomi Okuhara in final of Korea Open: The world No 4 won in three games 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes. Fate of 39 Indians workers captured by Islamic State unknown, says Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi: In July, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had told the workers’ relatives that they may be held in an Iraqi prison. Journalist receives rape threats allegedly over video criticising ‘Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya’ song: Noida Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said the cyber cell will investigate the matter. An FIR is yet to be filed in the case. Metropolitan Police arrest second suspect in London tube attack: The 21-year-old was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act. Goa’s Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife booked in disproportionate assets case: Anti-corruption Bureau officials raided the couple’s residential and office properties. SC questions Centre over decision to reduce radius of buffer zones for eco-sensitive areas: The court was hearing a plea challenging the clearance given to an industrial unit located within the 10-kilometre radius of Dadar and Nagar Haveli US refutes reports that it had decided to remain within the Paris agreement: Under the Paris deal, all signatory countries are required to keep global warming within 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels. Kashmir photojournalist arrested for stone-pelting to stay in NIA custody till September 19, says report: Kamran Yousuf was arrested on September 4 by the Jammu and Kashmir police and handed over to investigating agency the next day.